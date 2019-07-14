As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Holding; Boston Family Office Upped Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $461,588 as Share Price Rose

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,163 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 138,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) reported 174,901 shares stake. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,973 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Choate Invest has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 67,063 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il holds 2.58% or 144,373 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc accumulated 25,452 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Regions Financial holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 186,701 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 615 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.45% or 1.02M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd invested in 0.21% or 687,554 shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,724 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,970 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

