As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Rose, Seatown Holdings Has Decreased Holding; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Artisan Partners (APAM) Position by $365,000

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 202,607 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.30M shares traded or 214.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares to 232,700 shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

