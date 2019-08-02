As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dalton Investments Boosted Its Position; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose, Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Lowered by $4.60 Million Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 22,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 437,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.60M, down from 459,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $199.2. About 267,592 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 107,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 6.44M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd holds 82,767 shares. Ghp Investment reported 10,900 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 65,561 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 399,868 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Westport Asset Inc holds 5.86% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 55,008 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Lc has invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Spectrum Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). The Florida-based Zpr Mgmt has invested 3.68% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 97,086 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 48,429 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Advsr Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 71,371 shares to 59,663 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,882 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

