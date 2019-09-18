As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Dalton Investments Trimmed Its Position by $2.89 Million; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Increases Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 9,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 63,666 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 53,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 3.49M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 240,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 5.83 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – India Today: Chairman MK Sharma evaluated ICICI-Videocon deal process, not third party; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $586.38M for 15.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 2,824 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd holds 0.15% or 4,255 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 18.09M shares. Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated has 3,075 shares. 12,191 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Associated Banc holds 18,895 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eaton Vance reported 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 29,686 shares. Hm Payson & Co, a Maine-based fund reported 2,555 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).