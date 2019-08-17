As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Dalton Investments Boosted by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Cadence Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.50 Million as Stock Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 74,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 132,414 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 207,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 504,273 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 107,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS ITS CREDIT APPROVAL PROCESSES ARE ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares to 93,168 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 71,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,663 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 13,331 shares to 53,987 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors invested in 12,308 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Lc has 0.21% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 19,667 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 6.56% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Next Century Growth Investors reported 301,748 shares. 17,097 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 4,591 shares or 0% of the stock. 1492 Capital Limited Co stated it has 269,488 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 33,019 shares. Rmb Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,376 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 2.52M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 32,456 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 20,411 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 125,642 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.76M shares stake.

