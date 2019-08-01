As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Its Position in Werner Enterprises (WERN) as Shares Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 235,435 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 224,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 897,511 shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 6.94M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Opens New West Memphis Shop – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Higher Revenues Boost Motorola’s (MSI) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on April 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Gotham Asset Mngmt owns 11,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 64,887 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 31,381 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 566,002 shares. Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,072 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.07% or 5.14 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 4,702 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 52,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0.03% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 151,289 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2.49M shares. 19,700 were reported by James Invest Research Inc. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 21,161 shares.