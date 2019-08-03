As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Seatown Holdings Has Cut Holding; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While Focused Wealth Management Decreased Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72 million shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,000 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 71,181 shares to 278,028 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.