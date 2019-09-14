As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Samlyn Capital Has Boosted Position; As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stock Price Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.17 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.81M, up from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.89 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS ITS CREDIT APPROVAL PROCESSES ARE ROBUST; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 223,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 9.02 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.69 million, up from 8.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 217.49% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 777,782 shares to 176,500 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 287,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,894 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 3.50 million shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 1.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

