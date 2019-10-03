As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Decreased Stake by $5.67 Million; Oxbow Advisors Position In Abbvie (ABBV) Was Has Raised

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 29,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, up from 80,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 565,307 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 636,546 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares to 643,638 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 23,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $589.01 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.