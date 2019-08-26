As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Js Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 6.34M shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 282,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 342,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 25,519 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 26,613 shares to 52,067 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,000 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 7,425 shares stake. Serv Automobile Association owns 95,162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 21,557 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 3,090 shares. Arrowstreet LP stated it has 439,390 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 479,673 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 133,594 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 19,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 37,082 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 22,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 223 shares.

