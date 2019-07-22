As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised Its State Str (STT) Stake by $272.34 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 billion, up from 11.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock increased 6.73% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 6.41M shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 3.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All eyes on banks’ Q2 earnings next week – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $991.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 146,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management holds 1.72% or 60,735 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,210 shares. Becker Cap Management Incorporated has 673,913 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Harris LP accumulated 8.20M shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 618,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 1,111 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Spf Beheer Bv reported 758,853 shares. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 502,240 shares. 5,914 were accumulated by Middleton & Communications Ma. Invest Counsel Inc owns 14,372 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Arrow Financial accumulated 8,633 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 4,180 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp Inc invested in 0.04% or 635,245 shares.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares to 88,644 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,062 shares, and cut its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd.