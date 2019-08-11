As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Increased Stake; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Aristeia Capital Upped Its Position by $342,628 as Share Price Declined

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 58C TO 68C, EST. $1.52; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 2.95M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million shares, valued at $786.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs owns 166,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 1.40 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Ltd. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 7,348 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 45,300 shares stake. 353,587 are held by Northcoast Asset. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 392,007 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 18 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 893,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,774 shares. 23,239 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Llc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 40,854 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 3,993 shares.