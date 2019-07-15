As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Auxier Asset Management Increases Position in Altria Group (MO)

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 5,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,089 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 151,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 1.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.90M, down from 22.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 1.89 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $582.62 million for 16.99 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,500 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,895 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel owns 174,729 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 31,357 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 203,907 shares stake. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Llc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 37,125 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.04% or 79,726 shares. Meritage Port holds 0.45% or 77,233 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 136,027 shares in its portfolio. 6.18M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.58% or 1.24M shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 16,193 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation stated it has 219,404 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 2.20M were accumulated by Agf Invs.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,999 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.