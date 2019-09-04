As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Its Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped Stake in 58.Com (WUBA)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 2.04 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 98,410 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 329,093 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56)

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 57,178 shares to 85,912 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,691 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).