As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose, Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Lifted Position; As Borgwarner (BWA) Shares Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Position by $307,800

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 569,480 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.87M, down from 577,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 396,439 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 12,535 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.65 million, up from 11,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 6.26 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) by 9,150 shares to 93,850 shares, valued at $824.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,150 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Inc by 2.00M shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 51,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.05 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.