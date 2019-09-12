As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted by $9.24 Million Its Stake; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $394,944; Market Valuation Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 769,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 3.73M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 169.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 1,731 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $375.95. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Savings Bank & Tru accumulated 44,513 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.07% or 2,038 shares in its portfolio. Charter Company accumulated 10,269 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 7,145 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru has invested 1.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 305 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan Com holds 0.25% or 875 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,698 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alabama-based 10 has invested 2.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 1,723 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,395 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management has 36,252 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,745 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,994 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,186 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,644 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 60,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,550 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).