As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped Holding; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Boosted Macys (M) Position by $4.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 1.66 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 6.63M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 133,521 shares to 306,892 shares, valued at $31.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

