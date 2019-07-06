As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Trimmed by $9.50 Million Its Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.46 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 04/04/2018 – India Today: Chairman MK Sharma evaluated ICICI-Videocon deal process, not third party; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

