As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Value Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Its Stake; Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Its Ehealth (EHTH) Position by $5.94 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47 million, up from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc. by 12,653 shares to 102,098 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,697 shares, and cut its stake in Starr Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 133,521 shares to 306,892 shares, valued at $31.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,460 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.