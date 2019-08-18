As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Increased Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.94 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES OFFERING DEBENTURES/BONDS UP TO INR250B; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 34,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trading Bandwidth For Crypto: NOIA Brings New Tech, Cisco Partnership To Programmable Internet Space – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “From Cisco to Advance Auto Parts: Execs at top Triangle employers talk trade war – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.41 million were accumulated by Santa Barbara Asset Lc. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,043 shares. 216,931 were reported by First National Bank. Hanseatic Svcs has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,263 were accumulated by Blume Capital Inc. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 10,627 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. American Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 7,150 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.81% stake. Wms Prns Ltd reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highstreet Asset Management holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 421,596 shares.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 37,125 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 18,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,790 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.