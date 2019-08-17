As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Causeway Capital Management Boosted Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.16 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 11,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 65,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97M, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.23 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.37M, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 4.88M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.66 million shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $251.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 480,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).