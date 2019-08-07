As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Its Position; Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased V F (VFC) Holding by $6.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 606,072 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 112,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 425,531 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 313,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 6.10M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Allegations Against ICICI Bank Pose Reputational Risks; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 527,500 shares to 322,500 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,461 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $759,462 activity. $2.14 million worth of stock was sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

