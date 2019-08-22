As Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Valuation Rose, Holder Thomas White International LTD Cut Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $234.22. About 3.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 319,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 685,033 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 9.14M shares traded or 53.57% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 15,000 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes accumulated 30,191 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Legacy Capital owns 1.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,581 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.58% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 133,278 shares. First State Bank holds 0.25% or 6,465 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,786 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,827 shares. Boston Rech Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 818 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 1,711 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 1.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Agf Invs stated it has 439,799 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 11,026 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 16,702 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Financial Corporation In has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,575 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut holds 0.78% or 23,293 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc Adr by 16,501 shares to 171,488 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 17,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (NYSE:TSM).

