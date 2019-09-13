As Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Position by $5.56 Million; Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined While Bluefin Trading Has Decreased by $823,708 Its Holding

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 67.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 462,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 222,041 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 685,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 6.49M shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 69.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 19,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 8,344 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 716,941 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $150.44 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 108,700 shares to 419,400 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $577.70M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.