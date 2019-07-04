As Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Lowered by $529,397 Its Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Rose, Woodstock Lifted Its Stake by $914,511

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 48,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,649 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 486,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank (Ibn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 3.10M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na owns 1,814 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 345,262 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co. Ctc Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Two Sigma Limited Liability invested in 2,068 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 81,871 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Narwhal Cap invested in 3,783 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 2,562 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parus Finance (Uk) holds 1.45% or 25,422 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,700 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt has 1,260 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Communication Ma has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even at $5, GameStop Stock Isnâ€™t a Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares to 53,660 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $583.26M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.