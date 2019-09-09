As Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $529,397; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lowered Its United Rentals (URI) Position by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 849,642 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 48,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 438,649 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 486,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank (Ibn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 2.14M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – ICICI: NO MATTER NEEDS TO BE REPORTED UNDER REGULATION 30; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $426.52 million for 5.23 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advisors Lc reported 52,511 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 240 shares. Avalon Advsr accumulated 26,989 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 108,351 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset accumulated 152,720 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 10,857 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.52% or 18,699 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 598,898 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,784 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,653 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 15 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.21% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Origin Asset Management Llp holds 94,900 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 62 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares to 99,869 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG).