As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Shares Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Its Position; As S E I Investments (SEIC) Share Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Upped by $841,672 Its Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 2.32M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank preparing plan that includes more disclosures related to allegations against CEO – Mint; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 77,736 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $108.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

