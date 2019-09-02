As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Share Value Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Position by $4.54 Million; L & S Advisors Upped Home Depot (HD) Holding by $6.29 Million as Stock Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 223.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 14,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.58M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares to 4,795 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,556 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.56% or 23,723 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap invested in 40,245 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Hodges Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 28,310 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc owns 172,007 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Llc accumulated 6,675 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 2.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brinker Capital reported 50,238 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,939 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 49,406 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Madison Invest holds 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 106,648 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 0.66% stake. Pennsylvania Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 1.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Research Mgmt Co accumulated 245 shares.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.