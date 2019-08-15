As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Share Price Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Holding; Workday (WDAY) Holding Maintained by Nordea Investment Management Ab

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 5.20 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 694.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 39,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 44,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 5,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.77. About 1.14M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Spdr (XLK) by 95,902 shares to 185,068 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.14M shares, and cut its stake in Chubb.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.