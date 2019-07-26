As Icf International (ICFI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Position; Nwq Investment Management Company Upped Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $4.64 Million as Shares Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 53,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,184 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, up from 241,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 123,770 shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 115,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,151 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07M, up from 504,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.68B market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 10.27 million shares traded or 195.23% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & MEDIMMUNE BLA GETS PRIORITY REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for Forxiga; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA IS CURRENTLY UNDER SEPARATE REGULATORY REVIEW IN US, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports IMFINZI US Label Updated With Overall Survival Data in Unresectable, Stage III Non-small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioCardia Signs Exclusive Development Agreement With AstraZeneca – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GSK raises 2019 earnings expectations after standout quarter for Shingrix – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Struggling After Earnings; Drug Stock Hits New High – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 589,922 shares to 429,762 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,447 shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 10,730 shares to 7,516 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 60,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,421 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,872 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,063 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 11,101 shares. Anchor Cap reported 11,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,066 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has 1,946 shares. 47,360 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Smart Portfolios Limited Com holds 0.01% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.52M shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 101,417 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 18,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ICF to launch a marketing services business – Washington Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Navy Awards ICF Multiple Award Cyber Services IDIQ Valued Up to $330 Million – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Universal Electronics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Biztimes.com‘s news article titled: “Randy Mehl – BizTimes.com (Milwaukee)” with publication date: September 15, 2017.