As Icf International (ICFI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Increased Its Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 13,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 184,755 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 171,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 122,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 287,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 80,484 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 15,819 shares to 223,280 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,305 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF).

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $21.47M for 18.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.34% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 25,734 shares to 117,922 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

