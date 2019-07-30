As Icf International (ICFI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Umb Bank N A Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 94,936 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 11,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,525 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 287,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91 million shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt reported 1.2% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 3,400 shares stake. American Intl Grp Inc Inc has 11,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Commercial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,160 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 12,100 shares. First Mercantile has 2,160 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Copper Rock Cap Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 287,497 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 346,966 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Company owns 111,964 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 128,283 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 18,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7,239 shares to 133,405 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should ICF International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ICF Next Wins Six Innovation SABRE Awards – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “ICF International (ICFI) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Tops Revenues – Zacks.com” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 121,311 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company owns 201,481 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 58,064 shares. Osterweis Mgmt Inc holds 27,668 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 36,859 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.02% or 384 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 668,500 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 129,832 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Plante Moran Lc accumulated 17,853 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Com owns 7,319 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.39% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability Com has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 40,444 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 94,800 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 14,899 shares to 34,702 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).