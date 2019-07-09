As Icad (ICAD) Market Valuation Rose, Eam Investors Has Increased Its Position by $428,395; As Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Stock Declined, Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 31,857 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 204,243 shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecnoglass Sets Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Tecnoglass Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TGLS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS) CEO JosÃ© Manuel Daes on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: AON, BDGE, EPD, TGLS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New by 20,500 shares to 167,650 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,100 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Svcs Wi has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Northern Tru holds 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) or 23,931 shares. Rutabaga Management Limited Liability Company Ma stated it has 662,052 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 948 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 102,510 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 88,210 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Renaissance Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 2,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Awm Invest Communications holds 335,171 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $112,880 activity.