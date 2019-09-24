As Ibm (IBM) Valuation Rose, Mairs & Power Decreased Holding by $447,168; Pfizer (PFE) Position Maintained by Thompson Investment Management Inc

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 60,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 8.53M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 39,335 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, down from 42,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 1.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc Co (NASDAQ:EFII) by 11,700 shares to 11,495 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Co (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,976 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Investment Research invested in 524,190 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP invested in 0.02% or 35,250 shares. First Interstate Bankshares owns 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 35,770 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 9,049 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks owns 1.20M shares. Creative Planning reported 916,194 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 5,185 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covington Investment has 79,351 shares. Fagan Associate, a New York-based fund reported 6,056 shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 1.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Family Cap Trust owns 7,200 shares. Mengis Mngmt has 1.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,211 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Opens Quantum Computation Center in New York; Brings World’s Largest Fleet of Quantum Computing Systems Online, Unveils New 53-Qubit Quantum System for Broad Use – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Primerica Taps IBM to Modernize Applications in a Hybrid Cloud Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 2,207 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,685 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 7,756 shares. Inc reported 1.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Atria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,619 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 18,841 shares. Prentiss Smith And accumulated 2,518 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 300 shares. First Financial Corp In invested in 0.08% or 754 shares. 21,000 are owned by Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 170,989 shares. Fmr owns 3.52 million shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv invested in 0.08% or 3,316 shares.