As Ibm (IBM) Shares Rose, Dodge & Cox Lowered Stake by $379,149; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Central Securities Has Raised Its Position by $5.05 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 75,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 77,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.33. About 2.56 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 4.82M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association has 537,119 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,913 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,348 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Knott David M owns 4,284 shares. 9,157 are held by Wendell David Associates Inc. Ing Groep Nv reported 668,621 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 2,881 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Centurylink Mgmt holds 17,927 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 22,672 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.03% or 36,002 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Ltd Liability Company has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bsw Wealth has 3,981 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3.04M shares to 15.34M shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micro Focus International Plc by 81,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JP Morgan Chase turns to AI to write marketing copy – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Major US banks lower benchmark interest rates following Fed rate cut – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial reported 5,564 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Inc has invested 1.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 15,101 are held by Beaumont Prtn Ltd Liability. Letko Brosseau & Inc invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advsr holds 3.93% or 221,433 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Mngmt invested 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 297,152 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 7,238 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Llc Nj has invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,296 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division owns 227,895 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 307,566 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 46,805 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 15,018 shares.