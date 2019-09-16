As Ibm (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Holding; American Assets Tr (AAT) Valuation Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Lifted by $22.53 Million Its Position

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 2770.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 479,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 496,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40M, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 730,440 shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 3,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 52,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26 million, down from 56,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 1.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 8,000 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 314,246 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,000 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2,774 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 14,307 are held by Donaldson Management. 48,626 are held by John G Ullman And Assocs. Aviance Partners Lc owns 3,004 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,604 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,971 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 20,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 29,156 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Company holds 0.38% or 22,884 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 9,339 shares. Maple Mgmt reported 5,047 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company invested in 0.53% or 139,167 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. New (NYSE:DAL) by 16,070 shares to 57,739 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Investorplace.com” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 74,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 16,823 shares. Pnc Ser owns 8,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 338,582 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 8,691 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 565,132 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 665,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 41,899 shares. 49 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank Trust. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 22,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Chairman Buys $54 Million In Stock Since May – ValueWalk” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.