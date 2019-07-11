As Ibm Corp. (IBM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Its Stake; As Air Lease (AL) Stock Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Stake by $1.32 Million

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 483,075 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,619 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 6,948 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 27,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 4.44M shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd holds 3.17% or 132,196 shares. Aperio Grp Lc, a California-based fund reported 337,276 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Tru Lta reported 9,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Trust Lp accumulated 310,252 shares. Zweig holds 243,295 shares. Ci stated it has 0.39% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hahn Cap Ltd owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 883,182 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 371,547 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 156,768 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cannell Peter B & Communications reported 0.07% stake. Shelter Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 37,600 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,866 shares. 20,514 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc). National Insurance Com Tx owns 16,962 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 277,984 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 3,821 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 15,633 shares. Schulhoff And Commerce Inc stated it has 0.88% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc stated it has 10,191 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 13,185 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 402 shares. Stephens Ar reported 54,392 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Meridian Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,544 shares.

