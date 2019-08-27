As Ibm Corp. (IBM) Shares Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Trimmed by $405,375 Its Position; Engaged Capital Position in Magellan Health (MGLN) Cut as Share Price Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 56,282 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $130.7. About 2.46 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.39 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management has invested 1.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has 1.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,181 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mngmt Co Inc has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated holds 6,375 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh accumulated 183,835 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 8,526 shares in its portfolio. 417 are owned by Advisors Ltd Limited Company. 15,633 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 205,301 shares. Financial Advisory Ser has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 15,360 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust Company. Northstar Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 2,008 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Verity & Verity Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 75,304 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

