As Ibm Corp. (IBM) Share Value Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Stake by $405,375; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $6.20 Million; Shares Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.46 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 62,600 shares. Amg Funds holds 25,478 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,981 shares. Stevens Cap LP owns 67,801 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 22,508 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Inc has 919,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment invested in 52,446 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership has 1.25% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1.73 million shares. Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 28,698 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company reported 9,788 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 11,250 shares. Osterweis Incorporated has 37,575 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.