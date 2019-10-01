As Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Position; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased by $8.50 Million Its Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 352.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 65,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,926 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 18,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.38 million shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 55.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 33,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 59,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 206,063 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azul S A by 403,190 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $35.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 39,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,100 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,820 shares to 10,080 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 138,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $972,530 activity.