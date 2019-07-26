As Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Cut Holding by $663,850; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Rose, Allstate Decreased Holding by $858,066

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 84,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 199,717 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 13,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 62,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 1.75 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. The insider Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30,873 shares to 55,260 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 sales for $27,609 activity. $150,113 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $972,530 was made by KOERNER JOHN E III on Tuesday, May 28. Restel Anthony J also sold $518,042 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Friday, February 1. 5,000 shares were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II, worth $381,198 on Thursday, March 14. $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were bought by Maples Ricky E.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

