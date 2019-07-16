As Iberiabank (IBKC) Stock Price Rose, Mendon Capital Advisors Cut by $3.55 Million Its Stake; Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Stock Price Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 114,485 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78B, down from 54.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 2.06M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES STARTING HAWAII TICKET SALES LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Head on shot from #Skyfox over #Southwest plane- showing the damage to the engin; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Llc accumulated 38,886 shares. City reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 6,997 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 54,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,928 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co owns 139,085 shares. 12,046 are held by Art Advsr Lc. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 15,907 shares in its portfolio. Starr International stated it has 3,220 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt reported 111,036 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 18,411 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Company accumulated 199,106 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 66,843 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 7,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $27,609 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $74,819 was made by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR on Monday, February 4. $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III. BROWN MICHAEL J sold 8,951 shares worth $671,163. 7,000 shares were sold by Restel Anthony J, worth $518,042 on Friday, February 1. COOPER ANGUS R II bought 5,000 shares worth $381,198.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.71 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.95 million for 10.39 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares to 179,567 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,000 shares. Buckingham Mngmt has 0.56% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 114,531 shares. 356,010 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co. 470,012 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Quantitative Management Ltd Llc owns 221,200 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 1,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Atria Investments Limited Company reported 14,762 shares stake. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 34,847 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited, Korea-based fund reported 19,368 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 10,238 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability owns 8,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 618,357 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 7,965 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $933.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.