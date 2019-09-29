As Iberiabank (IBKC) Market Valuation Declined, Castine Capital Management Raised Position; Parthenon Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Lowered by $356,425

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60 million shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 178,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51 million, up from 167,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 140,634 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $972,530 activity.

