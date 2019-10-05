As Iamgold (IAG) Stock Value Rose, Ruffer Llp Raised Stake by $19.35 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Its Position by $357,777

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 47.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 6.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 20.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.71M, up from 13.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 2.33 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 6.61M shares to 12.70M shares, valued at $200.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 901,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 0.38% or 9,220 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 142,878 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx reported 4,104 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,582 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp accumulated 0.18% or 2,382 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Co invested in 16,589 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,236 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,669 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 1,110 shares. 11,282 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl. Envestnet Asset owns 107,399 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc owns 128 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Com reported 72 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 18,361 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.