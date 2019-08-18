As Iamgold (IAG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ruffer Llp Has Upped Its Position; Snyder Capital Management LP Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) Trimmed by $3.49 Million as Stock Declined

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13.61 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17M, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 5.68M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 297,155 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18 million, down from 336,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 163,408 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 100,000 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 527,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,798 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 70,266 shares to 262,643 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 8,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE).