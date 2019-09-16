As Iamgold (IAG) Shares Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Upped Position by $29.04 Million; Davenport & Company Has Decreased Its Lyv (LYV) Holding by $642,708; Share Value Rose

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Lyv (LYV) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 9,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 892,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.15 million, down from 902,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Lyv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 566,934 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.14 million, up from 28.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 5.78M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 157,683 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 93,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Capital Product Partners Lp.

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is IAMGOLD a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iamgold Revisited – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iamgold reports break-even Q1, to review guidance in H2 – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iamgold dismisses rumors of planned asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iamgold: The Takeover Rumor Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cfx (NYSE:CFX) by 172,152 shares to 474,369 shares, valued at $13.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttwo (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 19,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Qqq.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.