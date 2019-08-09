As Iamgold (IAG) Shares Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Position by $576,963; Valueact Holdings LP Decreased Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stake by $172.30 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 192,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 3.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.096 during the last trading session, reaching $3.566. About 1.79 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 26,236 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares to 642,318 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,910 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 1.43 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Llc. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 8,670 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 23,815 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 201,494 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.06M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 62,314 shares. Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 626,568 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 11,048 are owned by Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,680 shares stake. Brinker Capital stated it has 37,050 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 27,250 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 6,090 shares.