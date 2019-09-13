As Iamgold (IAG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alps Advisors Raised Its Position; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position by $6.40 Million; Stock Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 30,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $234.69. About 9,299 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 621,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 75,683 shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amer (NYSE:PAA) by 554,783 shares to 37.36 million shares, valued at $909.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 13,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,620 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.28 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

