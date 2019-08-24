As Iamgold (IAG) Market Valuation Rose, Ruffer Llp Upped Holding by $8.11 Million; Rnc Capital Management Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $5.51 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 62,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 350,376 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.97 million, up from 287,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17M, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 6.67 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,900 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 373,658 shares to 726,677 shares, valued at $42.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.