As I D Systems (IDSY) Valuation Rose, Bard Associates Lifted by $1.12 Million Its Stake; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $4.91 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 189,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 413,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 602,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 140,335 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.61M market cap company. The stock increased 11.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 158,030 shares traded or 361.11% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $851,738 activity. Wolfe Chris Adam bought $63,713 worth of stock or 10,600 shares. 9,060 shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, worth $51,034 on Wednesday, May 1. $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Formant Christopher. 10,000 shares were bought by Frumberg Charles, worth $61,201.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Associates Inc reported 0.35% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 321,597 were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Cannell Cap Ltd Co has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 138,786 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 149,488 shares. Eidelman Virant has 167,305 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Awm invested 0.23% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 12,018 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Communications Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 209,504 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 639,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New I.D. Systems Product Line Transforms Logistics Visibility – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), A Stock That Climbed 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 680,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 114,795 are held by Brandywine Invest Ltd Company. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 163,868 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 345,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 1.59 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 14,753 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 24,279 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability owns 501,963 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 96,845 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Indiana-based Everence Cap Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark Electronics’ (BHE) CEO Paul Tufano on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics Announces Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.